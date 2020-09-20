Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau                             

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/20 at 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Middlesex, VT     

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

 

ACCUSED: Scott MacInnes                                                         

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/01/20 at approximately 1806 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic

stop on a vehicle on US RT 2 in Middlesex for a moving violation. The operator

of the vehicle was identified as Scott MacInnes of Middlesex. MacInnes was

showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that MacInnes

was operating the vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and

drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for

processing. MacInnes consented to an evidentiary draw of a sample of his blood

and released. Results of blood toxicology revealed that he was under the

combined influence of alcohol and cannabis. MacInnes was issued a citation at a

later date to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on

10/15/20 to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Rt 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P: (802)229-9191

F: (802)229-2648

Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs #1

