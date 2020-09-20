Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/01/20 at 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1

ACCUSED: Scott MacInnes

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/01/20 at approximately 1806 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic

stop on a vehicle on US RT 2 in Middlesex for a moving violation. The operator

of the vehicle was identified as Scott MacInnes of Middlesex. MacInnes was

showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that MacInnes

was operating the vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and

drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for

processing. MacInnes consented to an evidentiary draw of a sample of his blood

and released. Results of blood toxicology revealed that he was under the

combined influence of alcohol and cannabis. MacInnes was issued a citation at a

later date to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on

10/15/20 to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.