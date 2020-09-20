Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs #1
CASE#: 20A303737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/01/20 at 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1
ACCUSED: Scott MacInnes
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/01/20 at approximately 1806 hours Vermont State Police conducted a traffic
stop on a vehicle on US RT 2 in Middlesex for a moving violation. The operator
of the vehicle was identified as Scott MacInnes of Middlesex. MacInnes was
showing signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation revealed that MacInnes
was operating the vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and
drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for
processing. MacInnes consented to an evidentiary draw of a sample of his blood
and released. Results of blood toxicology revealed that he was under the
combined influence of alcohol and cannabis. MacInnes was issued a citation at a
later date to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on
10/15/20 to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs #1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/15/20 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
