Apple Self Storage Opens a New Self Storage Facility in Kitchener
Apple Self Storage is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Kitchener, Ontario.
Kitchener-Waterloo is an exciting and vibrant market and has seen such a boom in recent years, we’re so excited to have been able to participate in that and continue to participate for years to come.”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Self Storage announces the official opening of a new self storage facility in Kitchener, Ontario.
— David Allan
Apple Self Storage Kitchener - Schneider Creek is a newly built, three-story storage facility conveniently located right off the Conestoga Parkway at 49 Overland Drive, Kitchener, ON.
This Apple Self Storage location offers 84,000 square feet of climate-controlled, self storage space with unit sizes ranging from 25 to 500 square feet and an indoor load-ing bay to keep you protected from the weather. Apple Self Storage Kitchener - Schneider Creek provides 24/7 access and security monitoring to ensure all belong-ings, whether personal or business-related, are protected and conveniently accessi-ble.
Our office offers a bright, spacious lobby with moving supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers available for purchase; plus friendly staff experienced in providing quality customer service to assist with all storage needs.
Apple Self Storage’s David Allan notes: “We’re thrilled to be opening our newest fa-cility in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With so many great features available, we can’t wait to share everything this location offers with the community. Kitchener-Waterloo is an exciting and vibrant market and has seen such a boom in recent years, we’re so excited to have been able to participate in that and continue to participate in the years to come.”
The Apple Self Storage Kitchener - Schneider Creek facility is operational and ready to take care of your storage needs. Customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting www.applestorage.com or calling 519-489-3030.
MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE
Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 36 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to as-sist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new develop-ments.
