Apple Self Storage Opens a New Self Storage Facility in Thunder Bay
Apple Self Storage is delighted to announce the opening of a new location in Thunder Bay, Ontario
We’re thrilled to be entering into the Thunder Bay market. It’s such a dynamic market and one that we’ve been looking for ways to invest in for some time.”THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple Self Storage announces the Grand Opening of a new self storage facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
— David Allan
Apple Self Storage Thunder Bay has converted the space where Zellers used to be in to a Class A self storage facility strategically located in the Northwood Park Shopping Plaza at 110 Redwood Ave. W, Thunder Bay, ON.
This new Apple Self Storage location offers 30,000 square feet of climate-controlled, ground-floor self storage space with unit sizes ranging from 5'x5' to 15'x25' and an indoor loading bay to keep you warm and out of the snow and rain.
Our office offers a convenient lobby with moving supplies including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs.
Apple Self Storage’s David Allan notes: “This building was vacant for several years and we were very excited to put our adaptive reuse program to work in Thunder Bay. We took the existing building and re-used as much of the building and materials as possible. We believe strongly in finding ways to try and reduce our carbon footprint and this was one of the ways that we were able to creatively re-use much of the materials that were already present.”
Allan continues: “Also, we’re thrilled to be entering into the Thunder Bay market. It’s such a dynamic market and one that we’ve been looking for ways to invest in for some time. We know that with everything that’s been happening with the pandemic, every little bit counts and we’re really excited to start to engage with the community.”
The Apple Self Storage Thunder Bay facility is open for business and ready to help with any storage needs. Customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting www.applestorage.com or calling 807-333-0883.
----------------------
MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE
Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 34 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.
For more information about Storage Units, please visit applestorage.com
David Allan, VP Development & Marketing
Apple Self Storage
+1 647-993-9866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn