Shaftsbury Barracks/Arrest Warrant

CASE#: 20B303135
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9/19/2020 at 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store, Dorset, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: David Mears
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19, 2020 at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the East Dorset General Store for a report of a male sleeping in the parking lot. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located David Mears (42) of Manchester, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Mears had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Mears was arrested without incident and transferred to the custody of the Manchester Police Department.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Manchester Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/20 at 1200
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
