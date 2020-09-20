Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 9/19/2020 at 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store, Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: David Mears                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19, 2020 at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the East Dorset General Store for a report of a male sleeping in the parking lot. Upon arriving on scene, Troopers located David Mears (42) of Manchester, VT. During the investigation it was learned that Mears had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Mears was arrested without incident and transferred to the custody of the Manchester Police Department.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Manchester Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/20 at 1200          

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  

BAIL: $200

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

B Troop-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Shaftsbury Barracks/Arrest Warrant

