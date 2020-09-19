Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATEMENT of Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today. Justice Ginsburg was a legal giant: a brilliant jurist who tirelessly worked to ensure that our nation’s promise of justice for all was kept. She was also a courageous and inspirational role model, both professionally and personally. We were honored to have her visit the Hawaii Supreme Court on several occasions. Most recently, she visited our court in 2017, when she met with the justices and members of the bar, and then graciously spoke about her experiences and her love of Hawaii with law clerks and staff attorneys. On behalf of the Hawaii Judiciary, we send our deepest sympathy and fond aloha to her family.”

– Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald   Hawaii Supreme Court

 

