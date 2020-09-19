Westminster Barracks / Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2020 at 7:11 p.m.

STREET: Vermont Route 11

TOWN: Londonderry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mansfield Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael (Unknown last name)

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 1992

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side Front bumper, tire, fender and door.

INJURIES: Unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jodi Stark

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side front bumper, hood, tire, door, and

windshield.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a

crash at the above listed location.

Upon my arrival I observed both vehicles, one in the west bound lane facing east

and the other in the east bound lane facing west. Both vehicles were not

operable. The operator of the truck was not present. I was advised that the

operator of the truck left on foot.

Upon investigation I was able to determine that the operator of the truck was

traveling east and entered the west bound lane of travel. The truck nearly

struck one vehicle before driving head on into the Toyota Corolla. The operator

of the truck was not the registered owner of the truck.

The Vermont State Police are currently investigating who the operator of the

truck was. Anyone with information about who the operator is, is encouraged to

contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.