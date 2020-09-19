Westminster Barracks / Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/18/2020 at 7:11 p.m.
STREET: Vermont Route 11
TOWN: Londonderry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mansfield Lane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael (Unknown last name)
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 1992
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver side Front bumper, tire, fender and door.
INJURIES: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jodi Stark
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver side front bumper, hood, tire, door, and
windshield.
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a
crash at the above listed location.
Upon my arrival I observed both vehicles, one in the west bound lane facing east
and the other in the east bound lane facing west. Both vehicles were not
operable. The operator of the truck was not present. I was advised that the
operator of the truck left on foot.
Upon investigation I was able to determine that the operator of the truck was
traveling east and entered the west bound lane of travel. The truck nearly
struck one vehicle before driving head on into the Toyota Corolla. The operator
of the truck was not the registered owner of the truck.
The Vermont State Police are currently investigating who the operator of the
truck was. Anyone with information about who the operator is, is encouraged to
contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.