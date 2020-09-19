Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the latest USDA CFAP2 program for farmers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, SEPT. 18, 2020

CONTACT:

Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004

“I am certainly thankful that the administration and USDA included four major North Carolina crops in the latest round of coronavirus relief funding. Sweet potato, tobacco, hemp and Christmas tree growers will be eligible under the latest version of the program, which includes up to an additional $14 billion. Signup for the CFAP 2 program begins Sept. 21 and will run through Dec. 11. I want to personally thank President Trump, USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue and administration chief of staff Mark Meadows for helping our family farmers.

“I encourage farmers to get their applications in early. Our Small Farms team stands ready to assist limited-resource and minority farmers and farmers who are veterans of our military with any questions they may have, and we will have a link to the USDA information on our website at www.ncagr.gov. Click on the COVID-19 resources link to get to that information.”

