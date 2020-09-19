Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Our country has lost a great jurist in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer whose commitment to justice and equality was matched only by her principled protection of our constitution. My prayers are with her family as they grieve her loss and celebrate her legacy.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley

