New Haven Barracks- Burglary and Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 1, 2020 / 0346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Jacob Robbins

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 1, 2020, members of the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to a burglary alarm activation the Jolley Convenience Store in the Town of Ferrisburgh, VT.

Upon arrival, it was determined that two males gained entry to the store, taking an undisclosed amount of tobacco products. In addition, a vehicle was identified leaving the scene of the burglary. Shortly thereafter Officers from the Shelburne Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of that used in the burglary subsequently identified the male operator as Jacob Robbins (24). Robbins and his vehicle also matched information provided from similar incidents in the areas of Colchester, Essex, South Burlington, and Hinesburg. Upon review of surveillance footage provided by the Jolley Convenience Store, Robbins was identified as one of the males involved in the burglary at the Ferrisburgh Jolley. Robbins' vehicle was seized at the scene and impounded at the New Haven Barracks for the purpose of obtaining a search warrant. Based on the information at that time and positive identification of Robbins he was released shortly thereafter.

On September 15, 2020, Robbins was located by the Colchester Police Department and taken into custody on a warrant for parole violations. At this time Robbins was arrested for Armed Robbery by the South Burlington Police Department. Robbins was also issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division on November 16, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Burglary in regard to this incident.

Robbins is currently being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and being held without bail due to charges from the South Burlington Police Department.

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance in locating the other male party involved in this incident. No further description is currently available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police- New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Shelburne PD, Colchester PD, and South Burlington PD.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 / 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division in Middlebury, VT

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Jacqueline June

Ve​rmont State Police

Troop B- New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)453-7918