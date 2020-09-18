Statewide Information Sessions for the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan Update

Posted on Sep 18, 2020 in News

Office of Planning For Immediate Release: September 18, 2020

September 25 – October 28, 2020

HONOLULU—The State of Hawaii Office of Planning (OP) Statewide Sustainability Program is pleased to announce a series of virtual statewide Information Sharing Sessions to inform everyone about the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan (the Plan). The Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan is being updated and revised to serve as the State’s climate and sustainability strategic action plan.

“The people of the State of Hawaii have long understood the challenges of our finite resources and the importance of co-existing with our āina,” said Governor David Ige. “We are witnessing rising sea levels, temperature rise, and a decrease in precipitation; these climate change hazards require long-term sustainability planning to guide strategic implementation.”

To ensure that the plan reflects a sustainable and achievable vision, the State of Hawaii Office of Planning is renewing the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan for the decade ahead. The revised plan will guide the coordination and implementation of Hawaii’s sustainability and climate adaptation goals, principles, and policies (per Hawaii Revised Statutes §226-65). It will also provide recommendations for a sustainable and resilient economic recovery for Hawaii. The public is invited to participate to learn about the Plan and contribute to its revision process.

“This is an opportunity to integrate our local communities’ vision into the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan and provide recommended actions to guide Hawaii’s sustainable economic recovery,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. “The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we live and work, and Hawaii’s economic recovery must reflect these changes while incorporating our sustainability goals for a resilient future.”

The virtual statewide Information Sharing Sessions will provide opportunities for on-line participants to share their perspectives on Hawaii’s ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, both local and statewide. These virtual statewide Information Sharing Sessions will provide information on the update process and planned improvements as well as solicit feedback regarding ongoing sustainability and climate change initiatives, gaps in existing policies and efforts, and recommended actions that the government, organizations, communities, and individuals can take to achieve the plan’s goals over the next 10 years.

“We look forward to hearing how the community envisions the future of Hawaii. Your manao and experience can help shape Hawaii’s future through this renewal of the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan,” said Danielle Bass, State Sustainability Coordinator. “The United Nations aptly named this decade –spanning between 2020 and 2030– as the ‘Decade of Action,’ the revised Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan will align with this momentum and provide recommendations for the next 10 years to achieve a sustainable and climate resilient future for our islands.”

The virtual statewide Information Sharing Sessions will be separated into comprehensive and topic-focused categories and will be held on the following dates:

Comprehensive Virtual Information Sharing Sessions

Friday, September 25, 12:00 Noon — 1:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMvcuqprjMtE9U1fKZtSr6aqMQbkSnN3RfF

Wednesday, September 30, 10:00 am — 11:30 am https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkcOCvrTgoGtaSGx0a_F2muDhO4cBxCebq

Tuesday, October 13, 2:00 pm — 3:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIuc-6grD4sEtUxZzQG7q_Etbfp9bnwij-W

Tuesday, October 27, 7:00 pm — 8:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtdeqtrD0jGtIG1CbR3H_xSgQcn8Ul9avZ

Topic-Focused Virtual Information Sharing Sessions

Climate Action & Resilience: Friday, October 2, 9:00 am — 10:30 am https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMldOyvrj8uG9VDXrHu9lW10wd9Lv7K2WHg

Natural Environment: Monday, October 5, 1:00 pm — 2:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqcOigpzIrGtTuCqiVhf1PSdISD0Ecmceg

Rural Livelihoods & Traditional Customary Practices: Friday, October 9, 11:00 am — 12:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEvcumsrDgtE9Tzk5bcCJuHtmZiaNDTMRde

Social Stability & Human Health: Friday, October 16, 1:00 pm — 2:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUoduGuqjwqHtV88pwklS9fhoe4d9WiO2RX

Urban Communities & The Built Environment: Wednesday, October 28, 3:00 pm — 4:30 pm https://icfi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctce6tqj0tHdadQUyjt-qb0g7Wmdyw82s3

Public involvement will help to keep the Hawaii 2050 Sustainability Plan priorities timely and relevant. If you cannot participate in the virtual statewide Information

Sharing Sessions but would like to contribute to the plan update, a survey is also available to solicit initial feedback through a short online survey, which will be open until September 23, 2020: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Hawaii2050.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Danielle M. M. Bass, Office of Planning, at Danielle.m.bass@hawaii.gov, allowing one week for accommodations. The State Office of Planning thanks all on-line participants for their time and manao.

# # #

About the State of Hawaii Office of Planning: The State of Hawaii’s Office of Planning is a state agency, administratively attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), that gathers, analyzes and provides information to the governor to assist in the overall analysis and formulation of state policies and strategies. Its purpose is to: (1) provide central direction and cohesion in the allocation of resources and effectuation of state activities and programs; and (2) effectively address current or emerging issues and opportunities. The office works closely with local, state and federal government agencies; the University of Hawaii; and various community stakeholders to achieve these objectives.

About the Statewide Sustainability Program: The Statewide Sustainability Program is a new division within the State of Hawaii Office of Planning. The Statewide Sustainability Program is a newly created program, established to assist the State of Hawaii to “develop, organize, and promote policies and programs that assist in the meeting of Hawaii’s numerous sustainability and climate policies and goals.” See Act 45, Session Laws of Hawaii 2020. For more information, visit planning.hawaii.gov/sustainability

MEDIA CONTACT: Danielle M. M. Bass State Sustainability Coordinator State of Hawaii Office of Planning planning.hawaii.gov/sustainability

Charlene Chan Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Phone: (808) 824-0134 dbedt.hawaii.gov