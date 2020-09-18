FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2020

Contact: Joanne Spaulding, Director Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (802) 522-9135 | joanne.spaulding@vermont.gov

IMPORTANT CYBERSECURITY TRAINING FOR DoD CONTRACTORS All Vermont Vendors Required to Comply with Cybersecurity Standards

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont companies contracting or subcontracting with the Department of Defense (DoD) should know that they are required to comply with minimum cybersecurity standards that were added to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) a few years ago. However, some owners of small businesses who provide goods and services to the DoD erroneously assumed that the regulations did not apply to them because they were too small, they were a subcontractor, or they didn’t realize how malicious actors could use their company to breach security. Patricia Giavara, Assistant Center Director & Growth Services and Innovation Engineering at the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC), points out that, "Good cybersecurity practices are critical to safeguarding our US defense controlled unclassified information. They are also critical to reducing the risk that your business will be the victim of a cyber-attack!"

Because compliance with cybersecurity standards within the defense industrial base is not where DoD wants it to be, they are switching from self-certification to third-party certification. This new certification program is called the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Elizabeth Adams, Procurement Counselor for the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC), urges all businesses to prepare, “CMMC will be a Go/No-go factor when selling products and services to the Department of Defense. Many are surprised to learn this mandate applies to every tier in the DoD supply chain and even includes sole proprietors who mow the lawn, plow the snow or perform janitorial functions at military installations.”

VT PTAC and VMEC will present a free webinar on September 22 introducing Vermont companies to the CMMC and focusing on what is required to achieve Level 1 certification, which is the minimum that will be required for DoD contractors. Many contractors have found these regulations difficult to understand and implement, but this free webinar has been designed for all individuals regardless of their technological background. It will include tips on how to guard against low-tech penetration methods, such as tailgating, badge copying, and USB dropping, through continuous monitoring, training, and vigilance. This training has been developed by Project Spectrum, an initiative of the DoD Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP).

CMMC levels build on each other; if you think your company might need to certify to a higher CMMC level, this webinar is for you!

How Even the Smallest Department of Defense Contractors Can Become Cyber-Compliant

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:00am – 12:00pm

For more information and to register for an event, please visit https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events or call (802) 828-5237.

###

About the Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC): VT PTAC provides Vermont businesses with an understanding of the requirements of government contracting to obtain and successfully perform federal, state, and local contracts through free counseling services, training, and networking opportunities. The center’s mission is to increase the percentage of federal contracts awarded to Vermont businesses with emphasis on contracts awarded to small businesses. This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency. It is also funded by the Vermont Department of Economic Development (DED), and it operates as a program within the DED. For more information on VT PTAC please visit: http://ptac.vermont.gov.

About the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD): ACCD’s mission is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit: https://accd.vermont.gov.

About the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC): VMEC is a Vermont resource and trusted advisor to enterprises of all sizes. Since 1995, the VMEC Team has brought world-class expertise through consulting, coaching, hands-on implementation support, and training and education for leaders and workers. VMEC provides proven Systems and Solutions focused on Strategies, Processes, Products, Technologies and People. VMEC is the official representative of the MEP National Network in Vermont. For more information on VMEC please visit: https://vmec.org/.