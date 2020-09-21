ISO-Aire™ PROUDLY SERVES AS A CLEAN INDOOR AIR QUALITY PARTNER IN SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE
Stetson University in DeLand, FL utilizes six ISO-Aire filtration units to help purify the indoor air in community spaces, such as this lecture hall.
Green Meadows Schoolhouse in Lewis Center, OH implemented a Health & Safety in Education Operating plan that included clean indoor air. This ISO-Aire unit purifies and recirculates the air inside the school's Sunshine Room, which doubles as a COVID-19 isolation room.
From Child-Care Center to University Campuses, Medical-Grade Filtration Technology Packaged in Effective ISO-Aire Units Are Purifying Indoor Air 24/7
“Our customers – from university facility managers to school HVAC technicians to child-care center owners – have invested in clean air for their students, teachers and staff,” explained Chuck Albers, lead developer of ISO-Aire and owner of manufacturer Ducts & Cleats. “As scientists and indoor air quality experts continue to conduct research to better understand the airborne transmission of COVID-19, ISO-Aire offers peace of mind for school communities. Our powerful purification solutions deliver a maximum level of protection with three effective layers of filtration technology including 12-inch HEPA filtration, ozone-free bipolar ionization and/or UVC sterilization.”
GREEN MEADOWS SCHOOLHOUSE CREATES ISOLATION ROOM
Operating safely and with confidence has been the guiding course of action for Leah Kayes, owner of Green Meadows Schoolhouse in Lewis Center, OH. Kayes applied for an emergency pandemic license during COVID-19 closures last spring and kept her doors open caring for children of essential workers. She partnered with education consultant Robert Kania, of Education Safety Solutions, to establish policies, safety measures, and best-practice guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health organizations.
"When we implemented our Health & Safety in Education Operating plan, every component was necessary in order to be successful and that starts with clean air,” Kayes explained. “We would not have been as successful seamlessly operating throughout the pandemic if we were not able to provide a clean and healthy environment for the children and staff.”
Kayes followed Kania’s advice and placed a stand-alone, recirculating ISO-Aire unit in the school’s Sunshine Room, a space that now doubles as an isolation room in the event a child or staff member may become COVID-19 symptomatic. “Having an isolation room with sanitized indoor air, based on CDC guidelines, is necessary to safeguard a school community and ensures a child displaying symptoms can be kept safely in quarantine until a parent or guardian arrives. ISO-Aire exceeded the criteria benchmarks we are upholding to ensure a safe space where parents can drop off their children with confidence and where Leah and her team care for them safely,” explained Kania. Through his consulting and expertise in safety planning, Kania continues to guide dozens of schools and government leaders in implementing tailored plans that approach reopening buildings and campuses with a cautious step-by-step process.
STETSON UNIVERSITY ADDS SUPPLEMENTAL FILTRATION IN HIGH-OCCUPANCY SPACES
Stetson University, a top-ranked private university in Central Florida, welcomed students back to campus last month with Safer Stetson protocols in place. Included in the college's risk mitigation handbook for COVID-19 preparedness, Stetson's Facilities Management team follows indoor air filtration guidance from the CDC and ASHRAE. Steps to reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens through the utilization of supplemental devices included the installation of six medical-grade ISO-Aire units in larger community spaces such as the auditoriums and music performance halls.
Each recirculating unit contains dual medical grade filtration including a 99.99% HEPA filter (at .3 microns) as well as ozone-free bipolar ionization. Together the proven components protect the indoor space by helping to ensure 99.99% of potentially harmful particulates like viruses, bacteria, mold, and pollen are captured and destroyed.
Stetson was the first university to proactively purify the indoor air with supplemental ISO-Aire solutions. “We chose to add a layer of indoor air protection with ISO-Aire, because they are effective, versatile and meet our quality benchmarks for indoor air purification mitigation,” explained Bonita Dukes, Stetson University, associate vice president of Facilities Management.
The ISO-Aire systems utilize a game-day type strategy protecting the campus air with proven offense and defense components. First a continuous output of positively and negatively charged ions “scrubs” the air. The proactive ions work offensively, attaching themselves to airborne particles and agglomerate, meaning they surround particles helping them gain mass. As the clusters bulk up, some fall to the floor while others will be pulled toward the building’s HVAC system or into the ISO-Aire unit, where they are captured by the "defense" – the front line pre-filter and ultimately the 12-inch HEPA. The ions’ magnetic force also enables them to surround potentially harmful microscopic airborne germs – like bacteria and viruses – and pulls away essential hydrogen. This neutralizes the germs helping to reduce risk of infection.
LEGACY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY RETURNS TO THE CLASSROOM WITH SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE
School leaders and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) in Andover, MN, completed extensive indoor air purification upgrades over the summer, which added another layer of protection for the school community upon their return to the classroom on August 26, 2020. LCA is the first Pre-K through 12th-grade Minnesota school to implement this type of extensive medical-grade filtration solution, which includes enhanced ozone-free bipolar ionization installed into the existing HVAC system paired with strategic placement of six ISO-Aire air units. Bolstered ionization combined with ISO-Aire’s HEPA filtration and ionization components ensures indoor air is continuously cleaned and recirculated while capturing microscopic particulates. LCA partnered with Pro Control Building Solutions Group in Anoka, MN to assess the campus indoor air quality. Rick Atkinson, owner and engineering technician, recommended ozone-free bipolar ionization, a proven filtration method that floods a space with positive and negative ions, paired with the six powerful ISO-Aire units.
ABOUT ISO-Aire
Albers and his team developed ISO-Aire at their St. Paul facility at the request of one of Minnesota’s leading healthcare facilities in response to COVID-19 to create a safe environment for patients, particularly in negative pressure hospital isolation rooms. Realizing the technology could be adapted for commercial use, they redesigned the unit to accommodate a variety of building environments such as schools, fitness centers, restaurants, and hair salons.
