Sharpe Hospital Passes CMS Health Survey

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced that William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital (Sharpe) received a deficiency-free follow up survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). 

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch offered congratulations to the hospital leadership and employees of Sharpe hospital for their performance during the unannounced compliance inspection survey.   

“Their professionalism and team spirit came through loud and clear,” said Crouch. “No deficiencies noted accurately tells the story of the care Sharpe employees provide to all patients day in and day out.”

