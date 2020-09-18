Climate Change Interagency Council to Meet Oct. 1

The N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will meet on October 1 via teleconference. Topics include the State’s Climate Risk Assessment and Resilience Plan.

WHEN: October 1, 2020 10:00 a.m -12:30 p.m.

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e00b1bb05a58715356688a134fc6dad0c Event Number: 171 011 9841 Event Password: ICCC Attend by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 (US TOLL) Access Code: 171 011 9841

Draft Agenda

The meeting will include the Executive Designees from each cabinet agency and is open to the public. There will be an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean energy initiatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5pm on Sept. 30.

Sign Up to Provide Public Comment.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80 and directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.

More information on the Interagency Council and the upcoming meeting can be found at deq.nc.gov/climate-council.