U.S. 202, U.S. 422 Among Highways Restricted at Night for Pavement Marker Installations in Delaware, Montgomery and Chester Counties

09/18/2020

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 and U.S. 422 are among several highways next week restricted, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, as part of a project to replace or repair raised pavement markings on various highways and ramps throughout the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The pavement markings are a reflective traffic safety measure that increase awareness and visibility during inclement weather or low light conditions.

The work schedules and locations next week are:

Monday, September 21, through Wednesday, September 23, moving lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Brintons Bridge Road/Dilworthtown Road in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County;

Monday, September 21, through Wednesday, September 23, moving lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on Route 363 (Trooper Road) between Egypt Road and the U.S. 422 Interchange in West Norriton and Lower Providence townships, Montgomery County;

Monday, September 21, through Thursday, September 24, moving lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the Route 363 (Trooper Road) and Egypt Road interchanges in West Norriton, Lower Providence, and Upper Providence townships, Montgomery County;

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on the southbound U.S. 202 off-ramp to U.S. 30 East in East Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on the eastbound U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) off-ramp to business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway); and

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, moving lane restrictions are scheduled on the northbound U.S. 202 off-ramp to Route 29 North in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

D.W. Miller, Inc. of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on this project that is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #