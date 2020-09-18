Highland Park Bridge Washing Continues Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the Highland Park Bridge and associated ramps in Allegheny County will continue Monday, September 21 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays in the following locations:

Highland Park Bridge over the Allegheny River – Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25

The ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge – Monday, September 21

The ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 – Monday, September 21

The ramp from southbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge - Monday, September 21

Crews from DeAngleo Brothers, LLC will conduct the bridge washing work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

