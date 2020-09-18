Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highland Park Bridge Washing Continues Monday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the Highland Park Bridge and associated ramps in Allegheny County will continue Monday, September 21 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays in the following locations: 

  • Highland Park Bridge over the Allegheny River – Monday, September 21 through Friday, September 25

  • The ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge – Monday, September 21

  • The ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 – Monday, September 21

  • The ramp from southbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge - Monday, September 21

Crews from DeAngleo Brothers, LLC will conduct the bridge washing work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

Highland Park Bridge Washing Continues Monday in Pittsburgh

