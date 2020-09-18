Tacony Street Long Term Lane Closures Next Week for I-95 Construction in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Tacony Street will be reduced to a single lane each direction with a center turn lane at intersections between Devereaux Street and Carver Street in Northeast Philadelphia for approximately one-year beginning Wednesday, September 23, for construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will reduce Tacony Street to one lane in each direction on Monday, September 21, and Tuesday, September 22, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning to set up the new Tacony Street pattern by Wednesday morning, September 23. The travel restrictions will be in place for construction of retaining walls along the northbound side of I-95 and for installation of the stormwater drainage system, both part of the ongoing Interstate 95 construction at the Bridge Street Interchange.

In addition, lane closures may be in place periodically on Tacony Street between Carver Street and Bridge Street weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring related to the upcoming project to rebuild the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, Section BR2.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $79 million I-95/BS1 project to rebuild I-95 and two bridges at the Bridge Street Interchange. The entire project is anticipated to be completed in late 2022.

