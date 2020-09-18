Route 2110 Penn Avenue Long-term Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Churchill

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing long-term lane restrictions on Penn Avenue (Route 2110) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 21 weather permitting.

Long-term single-lane restrictions in both directions of Penn Avenue will occur beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through 7 a.m. Sunday, November 21 between Beulah Road (Route 130) and Greensburg Pike. A single lane of traffic will be maintained at all times in each direction. Crews will conduct base repairs and inlet replacement work.

The project is part of a $5.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

