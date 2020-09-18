Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound I-79 Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on southbound I-79 in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, September 19-20 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on southbound I-79 on the bridge over Robinson Run just north of the Carnegie (Exit 57) interchange.  Restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

