District 1 Posts Maintenance Schedules for Week of September 21, 2020

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated to the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned for the week of September 21, 2020. District 1 publishes the weekly maintenance schedules to let motorists know where work, including patching, bridge cleaning, pipe replacements, ditching, is expected to happen during the upcoming days. This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols. The schedules can be found online at www.penndot.gov/District1 under the Maintenance and Traffic Bulletins heading. Separate plans are listed for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. All work is weather dependent. Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, have accessible property near work areas, and submit a completed M-666 form to their local PennDOT maintenance facility. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1. Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joshua Kaufer, 814-678-7095 # # #