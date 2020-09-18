Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,956 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert                      

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2020 at 1355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 2, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Charles Hanson                                               

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: John Paul Krol

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were notified of a bicycle theft that occurred approximately a month prior from an employee of a business on US RTE 2 in Middlesex.  The complainant, John Paul Krol, called and advised he was contacted with information about the possible location of his bike.    

 

On 09/17/2020 Troopers located the stolen bicycle in Hanson's possession at his residence in Waterbury. On 09/18/2020 Hanson was issued a citation for Possession of Stolen Property.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 5th, 2020 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.