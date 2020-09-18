Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2020 at 1355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 2, Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Charles Hanson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: John Paul Krol

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were notified of a bicycle theft that occurred approximately a month prior from an employee of a business on US RTE 2 in Middlesex. The complainant, John Paul Krol, called and advised he was contacted with information about the possible location of his bike.

On 09/17/2020 Troopers located the stolen bicycle in Hanson's possession at his residence in Waterbury. On 09/18/2020 Hanson was issued a citation for Possession of Stolen Property.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 5th, 2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648