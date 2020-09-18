Middlesex Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/22/2020 at 1355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Rte 2, Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Charles Hanson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: John Paul Krol
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks were notified of a bicycle theft that occurred approximately a month prior from an employee of a business on US RTE 2 in Middlesex. The complainant, John Paul Krol, called and advised he was contacted with information about the possible location of his bike.
On 09/17/2020 Troopers located the stolen bicycle in Hanson's possession at his residence in Waterbury. On 09/18/2020 Hanson was issued a citation for Possession of Stolen Property.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 5th, 2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648