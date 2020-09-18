Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,955 in the last 365 days.

Black bear removed from Rock Springs

Green River -

On September 15, personnel from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department responded to a report of a black bear on the west side of Rock Springs near White Mountain Road. The bear was captured and taken to the Department’s Green River office for evaluation. 

The adult female black bear was old and in extremely poor body condition.  While it is unknown whether the bear received any food rewards, it likely wandered into town looking for easy sources of food. Given the bear’s age, emaciated condition and the time of the year, it is highly unlikely that the bear would survive the winter. The bear’s behavior around humans also indicated a very high likelihood of future conflict potential. Based on those factors, it was decided that the ethical and humane action was to euthanize the bear.

Department personnel would like to thank those from the Rock Springs Animal Control, Sweetwater County Animal Control, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Police Department for their assistance in capturing the bear and keeping everyone safe.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Black bear removed from Rock Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.