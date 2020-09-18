Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AARDY Insurance Launches Medicare Enrollment Guide

As The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins, many folks who are new to Medicare misunderstand that they do not need to wait to register for the first time.

Customers need to think about whether to opt for Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage. They should consider Supplemental Plans as well as Prescription Drug coverage.”
— Jonathan Breeze
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period begins, many folks who are new to Medicare misunderstand that they do not need to wait to register for the first time.

Americans qualify for Medicare if:
1. They are age 65 (or within 3 months of turning 65), or
2. Are under age 65 and disabled, or
3. Have end-stage kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant

AARDY Insurance’s Medicare Enrollment Guide has been launched to help those who are eligible for Medicare understand the process.

AARDY Insurance Marketplace CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
“Social Security does a great job explaining how Medicare works, but their website is pretty cumbersome. We thought it would be helpful to build an intuitive guide that offers greater clarity for those who become eligible for Medicare.

For most of us, this is in the months leading up to turning 65. However, we would suggest that the time to start detailed research is well before this.
Take the time to speak with a Medicare Agent, and run Medicare comparisons on a site like the AARDY Medicare system well in advance.
Customers need to think about whether to opt for Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage.
They should consider Supplemental Plans as well as Prescription Drug coverage.

There is a lot to review, so our advice would be to do so in a timely manner and give it great thought.”

AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners.
Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Technology


