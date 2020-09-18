American Fidelity Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women Nationwide
We work hard to be a Great Place to Work for All, and the survey and feedback that is part of the award process helps us understand what works well with our Colleagues and where improvements can made.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune have named American Fidelity one of the country’s 2020 Best Workplaces for Women.
— American Fidelity president and COO Jeanette Rice
“We work hard to be a Great Place to Work for All, and the survey and feedback that is part of the award process helps us understand what works well with our Colleagues and where improvements can made,” said American Fidelity president and COO Jeanette Rice. “We are determined to continue making positive changes and are currently working on a diversity and inclusion strategy to help us build on our success and ensure our training, recruiting and mentoring processes are more inclusive.”
Currently women make up about 60% of the Company’s Colleagues, 52% of Company officers and half of the executive team. A few of these positions include: AF president, chief strategy officer, chief administrative officer, senior vice president of operations, senior vice president of corporate and human resources and chief information officer.
To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.9 million US employees.
The majority of the ranking is based on what women themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. The survey measures the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For All™. Fifteen percent of the remaining rank is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management, taking into account industry trends.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
Awards
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.
