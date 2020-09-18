Romi Offers Extensive Casting and Machined Parts Capabilities for Users of Gray or Nodular Iron Castings

Romi Offers Extensive Casting and Machined Parts Capabilities

With an installed capacity of 55,000 US tons / year and a variety of molding lines, Romi is producing parts weighing up to 38 short tons.

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi’s Castings and Machined Parts business unit operates in virtually all industry segments that utilize gray or nodular iron castings and machined parts. With an installed capacity of 55,000 US tons / year and a variety of molding lines, Romi is producing parts weighing up to 38 short tons.

Romi has four manufacturing units dedicated to castings and machined parts. It’s Light/Medium Casting Unit is dedicated to production of items weighing up to half a ton (1,000 lb). These items are typically classified as “high demand”. The Heavy Casting Unit produces parts up to 38 short tons, and primarily serves the needs of the wind energy and capital goods markets. Annual production for this unit is approximately 22,000 US tons.

The company’s Light Machining Unit is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility consisting of dedicated machinng cells with CNC turning and machining centers, while Romi’s Heavy Machining Unit utilizes a variety of robust vertical turning centers, boring machines, double column machining centers, and gantry milling machines. Both machining units are integrated with and support the Casting manufacturing units.

Romi castings can be found around the globe in automotive, agricultural, wind energy, construction and earthmoving, capital goods, oil and gas, and railway applications that use gray or nodular iron castings. Certified by ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949:2016, Romi continually seeks to improve its processes, mainly through its successful Lean Six Sigma Program, implemented in 2008.

According to Mr. Rafael Boldorini, General Manager at Romi USA, “We have an efficient and highly effective business structure focused on castings and related machining that allows us to meet the unique demands of customers from all segments of the industry. Our success is due not only to our production capabilities and capacity, but to the multidisciplinary profile of our team. We have the talent and experience needed to efficiently add value to our customer’s casting requirements.”

To learn more about Romi’s Castings and Machined Parts capabilities, visit https://www.romi.com/en/casting-and-machined-parts/.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.