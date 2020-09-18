MDC holds two nature programs at Tower Grove Park in September

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Discovering nature is for everybody, including those who live in the heart of a major city. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) continues its partnership with Tower Grove Park in the City of St. Louis to bring more nature and outdoor-based educational programing to urban residents. MDC will offer two free in-person programs in the park this September. Advanced online registration is required at the links below.

You and Me under the Canopy: Sensational Seeds is a kids’ program for ages 3-6 Friday, Sept. 25, with two sessions. Participants can choose either the 10-11 a.m. session or the 3-4 p.m. session. Kids are amazed to discover that one tiny acorn can grow into such an enormous oak tree. Join MDC naturalists as they guide kids on an investigation of seeds and how they move to find a new place to create another tree. Participants should dress for the weather because young nature explorers will also go for a hike to search for these seeds. There will be a story and a craft, too. Participants should select one session only.

String Art: The Red Fox Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m. is a chance for participants age 16 and up to take nature’s inspiration from these crafty canines and express their own creativity. Cunning, resourceful, and legendary red foxes are known to outfox their competitors and play tricks on unsuspecting prey. Participants will learn, discover, and get crafty as they create a string art masterpiece inspired by the red fox. Bring your own hammer.

All programs will meet at Tower Grove Park’s west end picnic site. To register, use the following links:

These are in-person programs. For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed where applicable.

Tower Grove Park is in the heart of the City of St. Louis at 4257 Northeast Drive. It lies between Kingshighway and Grand Boulevards.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.