MDC offers virtual squirrel hunting clinic, and mentored hunt in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new hunters to attend a free virtual clinic on squirrel hunting, followed by a mentored hunting opportunity in Boone County.

The virtual clinic will take place online on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6–7 p.m. The mentored hunt will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

The virtual clinic will cover wildlife identification, habits and habitat, hunting techniques, safety, regulations, and how to clean and prepare squirrel meat for table fare. Participants in the virtual clinic will have an opportunity to put their skills to the test in the field with a mentored squirrel hunt the following Saturday.

“Squirrel hunting is a great opportunity for hunters with all different experience levels to get outside and enjoy the chase of one of Missouri’s small game animals,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rhys McCracken.

This free workshop is open to new hunters ages 11-years and older. Hunters younger than 18-years old must be accompanied by an adult who is also registered for the program. To attend this workshop, participants must register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174262.

Participants should bring boots and earth-tone or camouflage clothing appropriate for the weather forecast. Some outerwear will be available upon request. Firearms, ammunition, and mentors will be provided for all at no cost, though participants are welcome to bring their own firearms and ammunition.

All participants must be properly licensed with a valid small game hunting permit. Participants younger than 16-years old do not need hunter education certification. Participants ages 16 – 64-years old must have completed hunter education certification or purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization. Participants ages 65-years and older do not need a small game hunting permit.

Find more information on permits here: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/permits.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. To ensure public safety, all participants must practice physical distancing of at least six feet from anyone who does not live in the same household, and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining six-foot distancing is not possible.

For more information, contact Rhys McCracken at 573-815-7901, ext. 2866, or Rhys.McCracken@mdc.mo.gov.