Gov. Ivey awards funds to support state’s community action agencies

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $356,250 to support a network of 20 community action agencies across the state that assist Alabamians by providing programs to reduce and eliminate poverty.

The Community Action Association of Alabama is using the funding to support programs offered by the local agencies to help low-income families improve their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.

“Our state’s community action agencies provide vital services to low-income residents who are working to establish or regain their footing to be successful,” Ivey said. “I commend the work these agencies do to further the goal of reducing and eliminating poverty by helping families build brighter futures.”

The agencies offer a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities, access to better nutrition and help with financial management and credit counseling. More information is available at www.caaalabama.org. The Community Services Block Grant program is a federal program managed at the local level by Alabama’s community action agencies.

The funds are administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and made available from money appropriated to the association by the Legislature through the General Fund budget. ADECA also administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA fully support the assistance programs offered by these agencies because we have seen how they can serve as a jumpstart for life-changing success for Alabama families,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to continue our partnership with the Community Action Association by supporting the many valuable programs offered by the state’s community action agencies.”

Ivey notified Elige Jones, president of the association, that the funding had been approved.

