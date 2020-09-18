Governor awards $2.6 million in grants for emergency housing needs

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $2.6 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless to obtain shelter.

The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will enable 14 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every Alabamian; some more adversely than others,” Gov. Ivey said. “Although not tied to the pandemic, these funds will nonetheless provide some relief to many who through the pandemic or some other situation in life find themselves without a roof over their head.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Emergency Solutions Grants do much more than ensure people obtain adequate housing,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “They also include measures and programs that help people get back on their feet and become self-sufficient.”

Listed are the awarded agencies, the amount and area served:

Huntsville (City) - $200,000 (city of Huntsville)

Florence (City) - $169,312 (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties)

Marshall County Home Place Inc. - $30,000 (Marshall County)

The Right Place for Housing and Support - $300,000 (Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb and Etowah counties)

YWCA of Central Alabama - $300,000 (Blount, Jefferson and St. Clair counties)

Shelby County Commission - $133,786 (Shelby County)

Tuscaloosa (City) - $200,000 (City of Tuscaloosa)

Dallas County Family Resource Center - $80,000 (Dallas County)

Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless Inc. - $300,000 (Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties)

Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama - $200,000 (Mobile and Baldwin counties)

Mobile Area Interfaith Conference Inc. - $106,000 (Mobile County and serving inmates who have recently been released from Mobile County Metro Jail)

Housing First Inc. - $100,000 (Mobile and Baldwin counties)

Penelope House Inc. - $200,000 (city of Mobile)

-30-

Contract Jim Plott or Mike Presley