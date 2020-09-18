Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure on I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop beginning Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be working to restripe the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop to shift the moving lanes of traffic.

There will be additional impacts during construction including the closure of various connector, entrance and exit ramps. These closures can be found at the HoustonTranStar website.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at the HoustonTranStar website and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow the project on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also, follow us on Twitter.