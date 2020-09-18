COMMISSION STAFF MEMBER RECOGNIZED FOR IMPORTANT PROGRAM BENEFITING THE DEAF COMMUNITY

September 18, 2020

Hallowell, Maine - Maria Jacques, MPUC, Emergency Services Communication Bureau/Emergency Services Communication Bureau Director, was recognized by the Maine Division for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened during its 29th Annual Award Ceremony and Tea.

According to the Division of the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened, Maria was among the first 911 system administrators in the country to implement text-to-911 statewide, which is considered an important tool for the Deaf community to report emergencies. In addition, the Maine 911 program is one of only a few states that have a Deaf advocate position on its E-911 Advisory Council.

"Maria has worked tirelessly to improve Maine's statewide emergency 911 service, which is one of the Commissions most vital safety services for all Mainers," Commission Chair Phil Bartlett said. We are pleased that this valuable work is recognized.

Todays Tea is the official kick-off event for Deaf Culture Week, as designated by Governor Janet T. Mills, which will be observed the week of September 20-26. The ceremony will be available for viewing online.

Background: The Commissions Emergency Services Communication Bureau manages the statewide 911 system. In 2019, the MPUC launched a Public Education Campaign to educate Mainers on calling and texting to 911.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

