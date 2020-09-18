» News » 2020 » Current River State Park hosts combined public inf...

Current River State Park hosts combined public information meeting Oct. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 18, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Current River State Park at noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the barbecue house. This is a combined public meeting for Current River State Park and Roger Pryor Backcountry.

The public is invited to share comments about the facilities and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Current River State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 23 miles south of Salem and approximately 15 miles north of Eminence. For more information, call Current River State Park at 573-751-1224.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

