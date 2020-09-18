Senator Mike Cunningham’s Legislative Column for Sept. 18, 2020

Legislative Column for September 18, 2020

In the hallway outside my third floor office in the Capitol Building, an electronic display shows the current status of the Missouri Senate: “The Senate of the First Extra Session of the Second Regular Session of the 100th General Assembly will stand adjourned Sine Die pursuant to the Missouri Constitution,” the sign reads. To adjourn “Sine die” means proceedings have ended, and no future date for additional meetings or hearings has been assigned. For legislators, the phrase means the current legislative session is over. Our work is done.

This week, lawmakers concluded all scheduled proceedings for the 100th General Assembly. Our constitutionally mandated veto session was brief and uneventful. The House of Representatives voted to overturn a single line-item budget veto from the governor, but the Senate took no action on that motion. Given the opportunity to revisit two statutory bills rejected by the governor, legislators remained quiet. Both of the governor’s vetoes stand. The entire veto session began and ended in a manner of minutes.

The extra legislative session called by the governor ended just as abruptly. As you may recall from my previous reports, the House of Representatives passed five separate bills intended to address violent crime in Missouri’s cities. Earlier this month, the Senate approved two of those measures and sent them to the governor for his signature. Three other bills were revised by the Senate and referred back to the House for further review. This week, the House chose not to take any action on those three bills.

In his weekly COVID-19 press availability, held after the Legislature adjourned, the governor expressed satisfaction and praised lawmakers for the two bills we did pass. House Bill 46 removes the requirement that public safety employees in the City of St. Louis must live inside the city limits. Eliminating this residency rule should help the city attract and retain police officers. House Bill 66 establishes a “Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.” In the future, law enforcement agencies will be able to tap into this fund to pay witness security expenses. The hope is that witnesses will be more willing to testify if they know they’ll be safe.

The two bills the governor signed into law will make a difference in the fight against violent crime, he said. The other crime-fighting measures will have to wait. Although the governor hinted there could be another extra session yet to come in 2020, any future legislative action this year will likely focus on other matters.

Absent an additional call from the governor, the electronic display outside my office signals more than just the end of this year’s session. It reminds me my legislative career has come to an end, Sine die.

Unless the governor calls the Legislature back in session yet this year, I will never again participate in proceedings on the floor of the Missouri State Senate. I remain a State Senator until a new member takes my place on Jan. 6, 2021, but my days of debating and voting on legislation are over. I have served eight years in the House of Representatives, two as a Senate staff member, and eight years as a senator. On Nov. 3, you will go to the polls and elect someone else to take my place.

My final day on the floor of the Senate was bittersweet. Before proceedings began, the Senate held a ceremony to honor departing members. I was humbled to stand among my colleagues on this momentous occasion. When given the opportunity to speak, I thanked my staff for their dedicated service, not just to me but also to the citizens of the 34th Senatorial District. I also expressed appreciation for the entire staff of the Missouri Senate. These are the people who work in the background to make the legislative process possible. I’ve come to appreciate these hard-working people over the years and did not want my last day in the chamber to pass without recognizing them.

I’m sure I will reflect on my service in the Legislature over the coming weeks and months, but for now I stand in awe of the opportunity I have enjoyed. It has been a blessing to serve the 34th Senatorial District and participate in passing laws that govern our state. I thank you for your support and encouragement throughout the years, and prepare to leave office with the knowledge that the Missouri General Assembly will continue to serve the citizens of this great state with honor and integrity in the future.

