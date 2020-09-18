Here Comes EWedded…A Marketplace for Modern-Day Weddings
The B2B2C2C Re-commerce Platform Helps Small Businesses Soar and Celebrates Inclusivity, Diversity and Sustainability
EWedded announces the launch of its new re-commerce platform that transforms the way wedding professionals and consumers conduct business. Founded by a highly experienced bridal retailer, EWedded is a two-sided marketplace for businesses to sell new and surplus inventory and consumers to sell pre-loved wedding wares to marrying couples and wedding goers.
— Maya Holihan
“I created EWedded because I experienced first-hand the long-standing excess inventory problem in the wedding industry during my tenure as owner of multiple bridal shops,” said Maya Holihan, Founder and CEO of EWedded. “This overproduction threatens operational efficiency and profitability for small businesses and is a significant environmental pollutant. I’ve also watched the cost and extravagance of weddings skyrocket during my 18-years in the industry.”
At launch, slated for October 7th, businesses will be able to establish a global e-commerce presence by creating a shop on the platform. As a secondary market solution, EWedded alleviates inventory and financial issues felt by businesses and provides a means for them to contribute to the circular economy and sustainable business practices by extending the life of luxury wedding goods.
The EWedded Edit service provides businesses an opportunity to enlist an EWedded inventory concierge who will come to their place of business and organize, photograph and list their product for them on the platform or they can ship up to 75 units per season to EWedded and they will handle all the logistics of establishing an online store for them.
“So many re-commerce wedding marketplaces are designed for the consumer, with many serving only the bride,” said Holihan. “Our inclusive platform supports businesses and consumers alike offering products for brides, grooms, wedding goers and industry professionals. EWedded’s vast array of merchandise enables couples and their loved ones to shop for every wedding celebration from will you marry me to home sweet home and helps event planning companies affordably freshen their inventory.”
Holihan adds, “Fewer than 15% of the business sellers we’re prospecting have an e-commerce function. We quickly take them from local to global with no upfront fees and minimal overhead.”
EWedded sellers are high-end merchants offering an affordable luxury experience, and the buyer is discerning, yet purposeful and practical, seeking luxe for less products for their wedding celebrations. Every seller is vetted, and products authenticated for approval on the platform.
Holihan shares, “nearly 45% of counterfeit products are discovered through e-commerce marketplaces. At EWedded we take our vetting process seriously and don’t allow just any seller or product access to the platform. Integrity underlies our commitment to protecting authentic brands and reputable businesses.”
EWedded services reflect what’s important to today’s marrying couples, such as conscious consumerism and social responsibility. Sellers can donate a portion of their sales to charitable organizations and create a digital identity that highlights their background, beliefs and impact their business is having on the world. Buyers will be able to search sellers and products based on these attributes and do business with companies that speak to their heart and values.
To learn more about EWedded, apply to sell or join our community visit www.ewedded.com
About EWedded
EWedded is a modern-day marketplace for the wedding industry. We’re cultivating a community of high-end purveyors and consumers who through their products and brand identity provide a values-centric shopping experience. Our mission is to preserve the beauty and timelessness of weddings while being kinder to our planet, facilitating economic growth for small businesses and inspiring wedded bliss through conscious spending.
About Maya Holihan
Maya has spent nearly the entirety of her 25-year career in the luxury goods industry, which began with Gianni Versace and then Vera Wang, before purchasing her first bridal shop in 2004. Prior to founding EWedded she was the proprietor of multiple bridal businesses. She’s the author of a new book for brides-to-be titled Happily Altered After and hosts a podcast with the same name and converses with industry experts about wedding trends and the nuances of the planning process.
Maya is the board president of Daniel’s Grace, a charitable foundation that helps families battling cancer with their daily living needs. She also supports a number of other charitable organizations. Maya is a military spouse, mother, and a lover of weddings, fashion, athletics, dogs, healthy living and the beach. She and her family reside in Chesapeake, Virginia.
