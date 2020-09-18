Dr. Gail Christopher Joins the Culture Shift Podcast to Demand Dismantling of the Belief in a Hierarchy of Human Value

Dr. Gail C. Christopher

Dr. Christopher says belief in the hierarchy of human value is the root cause of racism

Dr. Gail C. Christopher Joins the Culture Shift Podcast to Demand Dismantling of the Belief in a Hierarchy of Human Value

WASHINGTON -Dr. Gail C. Christopher, the visionary architect of the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) effort engaging in communities and colleges across the country, declared on the Culture Shift Podcast that the “devastating” belief in racial hierarchy has fueled injustices against populations of color for centuries.

“It has resulted in structurally-based inequities in America’s systems, particularly, biased healthcare that diminishes our well-being,” Dr. Christopher says, adding that it has created patterns of discrimination in public policies and private practices throughout our society. Dr. Christopher, Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity, made the comments in a recent podcast interview with host Martha Williams.

In their conversation on racial healing and the state of the nation, Dr. Christopher explained that the ill-conceived and antiquated belief in a hierarchy of human value fuels racism by dictating that the color of one’s skin determines whether someone is perceived as inferior or superior. But she is optimistic that racial healing is possible, saying, “if we can eradicate that idea (the fallacy of a human hierarchy of value) and replace it with a deep capacity for caring for one another as (equal) human beings, it will promote greater health and well-being."

Further, Dr. Christopher emphasized that the next step in the evolution will be critical. Citing the growing movement to be “anti-racist” and “against racism,” she says what comes next has to be a desire to nurture, the creativity to fill the void with healing.

When asked what racial healing looks like, Dr. Christopher, the former Vice President and Senior Advisor at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, says, “It’s not a conversation about race, it’s not anti-racism work; the focus of racial healing is really on eradicating the fallacy of a human hierarchy of value, and replacing it with a deep sense of our interconnection as human beings.”

Dr. Christopher acknowledges the country is struggling on many fronts, including social justice and fallout from the coronavirus. “It is a crisis of proportions of the likes of which I haven’t seen in my lifetime,” she says. Yet, she acknowledges that “positive change” is indeed happening, and will continue as we do the work to racially heal as a nation. This work, she says, is centered on recognizing our common connectedness as human beings and dismantling the long-held beliefs that have kept us mentally chained as a nation for centuries.

“The opportunity for real growth is in the midst of the crisis…We are in an unprecedented upheaval moment,” she says. “Out of these types of crises -- economic crisis, threats to our very lives, wars, can come amazing new developments, new creativity and new models.”

Further, she adds, “I think that’s what’s happening right now. I believe five years from now, we’ll look back on 2020 and we’ll say that was the year that brought us into a new level of being as a country.”

TRHT is an unprecedented, multi-sector coalition effort to adapt the globally recognized Truth and Reconciliation process to address injustices in U.S. communities. TRHT was launched in 2016 by the Kellogg Foundation and several other foundations. To learn more about the TRHT, as well as Dr. Christopher’s vision for racial healing in today’s America, listen to the full conversation on The Culture Shift Podcast: Dr Gail Christopher: Healing Racism, the Taproot of America, wherever you get your podcasts.

Dr. Gail C. Christopher, the former Senior Advisor and Vice President of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, is the architect and implementor of more than $1 billion in efforts spanning four decades to facilitate racial healing and jettison racism from American society.

