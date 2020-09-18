Was it Timed?: Audio Streaming Apps powered by Muvi gets Native Apple Watch Support

The release from the streaming platform provider comes just 1day after Apple Watch SE was announced.

NEW YORK, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, the NewYork-based Audio & Video streaming platform provider in its latest release, has announced the general availability of native Apple watchOS support for its existing iOS apps meant for audio streaming. The release, although being speculated for quite some time, Muvi got its timing right with the world waking up to the Apple Watch SE release earlier this week.

Muvi’s 700+ customers across 40+ countries have been waiting for this significant release, which confirmed the casting of music and podcast of all Muvi-powered audio streaming apps to Apple Watch seamlessly. The end-users can now play, pause, skip songs, and pick up where they left off on podcasts - all on their Apple Watch, without carrying the iPhone. Also, the users can adjust the volume using the digital crown button on the watch.

“This is huge, and I would like to give all credit to our Product team,” quoted an ecstatic Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Muvi. As users have shifted from comfortable listening to sophisticated audio streaming experience, service providers’ ambitious leap from sleek iPhone to swanky Apple Watch is understandable and obvious, Dey adds.

“We knew it was one of the most sought after features, and we are glad we could deliver it to our customers at the right time”, says Nikhil Gupta, Head of Product, Muvi. “With a wickedly simple casting and offline listening capability, we are sure our customers who own music or fitness and yoga podcasts can now offer their customers powerful audio streaming experience right from the wrist”, Gupta adds.



To learn more about the feature, please visit: https://www.muvi.com/apple-watch.html

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides a cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in the audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 700+ clients in over 40 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

