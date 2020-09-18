Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,927 in the last 365 days.

New vendor reviews in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -September 2020

3 new vendor reviews using our 55-point analysis have been released. Our vendor reviews help MCOs and investors prioritize vendor time investment.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest vendors reviews include:

-American Logistics
-Azumio
-Canary Health

Distribution of latest results
==============================

1 vendor achieved 5 out of 5 stars. 2 vendors were rated 2/5 stars

There are now more than 40 in-depth vendor reviews in The Medicaid Black Book, with new ones added each month.

See the full list of vendor reviews included here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook


About The Medicaid Black Book
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence subscription product for business leaders in the Medicaid industry.

Content includes:
-In depth review and rating of vendor firms that are currently trying to partner with Medicaid health plans or state agencies
-Exclusive interviews with Medicaid Health Plan CEOs and Investment leaders
-Highly focused content that matters to Medicaid industry business leaders, including
---Surveys of what is top of mind for health plan CEOs
---Analysis of key regulatory changes
---Analysis of Medicaid health plan financial performance
---Analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity

Learn more or subscribe- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook

Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here

You just read:

New vendor reviews in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -September 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.