New vendor reviews in latest release of The Medicaid Black Book -September 2020
3 new vendor reviews using our 55-point analysis have been released. Our vendor reviews help MCOs and investors prioritize vendor time investment.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest vendors reviews include:
-American Logistics
-Azumio
-Canary Health
Distribution of latest results
==============================
1 vendor achieved 5 out of 5 stars. 2 vendors were rated 2/5 stars
There are now more than 40 in-depth vendor reviews in The Medicaid Black Book, with new ones added each month.
See the full list of vendor reviews included here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook
About The Medicaid Black Book
The Medicaid Black Book is the premier market intelligence subscription product for business leaders in the Medicaid industry.
Content includes:
-In depth review and rating of vendor firms that are currently trying to partner with Medicaid health plans or state agencies
-Exclusive interviews with Medicaid Health Plan CEOs and Investment leaders
-Highly focused content that matters to Medicaid industry business leaders, including
---Surveys of what is top of mind for health plan CEOs
---Analysis of key regulatory changes
---Analysis of Medicaid health plan financial performance
---Analysis of mergers and acquisitions activity
Learn more or subscribe- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?product=medicaidblackbook
Clay Farris
Mostly Medicaid
+1 919-727-9231
email us here