Aspire Systems Launches Robotic Arm 2.0 iPOT to help Retailers with Seamless and Rapid POS Testing

Robotic Arm 2.0 - iPOT

The new improved Robotic Arm 2.0 called iPOT - (Intelligent Point of Sale Operational Testing) ensures 85% effort savings

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology service firm today, announced the launch of their new and improved update of its Robotic Arm. Aspire’s Robotic Arm was designed for testing POS systems in a shorter and more efficient way. Created based on years of experience in resolving automation challenges for testers, it helps execute EMV test cases and increase automation coverage to 90%, thereby, making manual testing redundant. It also gives retailers opportunities to enable faster time to market and reduce daily operational disruptions.

With its latest update called Robotic Arm 2.0 iPOT (Intelligent Point of Sale Operational Testing), it gives retail testers the capability to conduct complex EMV test cases on a much faster scale. With performance speed enhancements, iPOT can now handle 40 actions within an hour, reducing automation efforts from 2.5 days to 1.5 days for 250 EMV test cases (compared to its predecessor version Robotic Arm 1.0 iArm) that would normally take 10 days if completed manually.

iPOT has the ability to carry out different card actions including swiping, tapping, inserting, pin entry and signature on the pin pad device using its latest compact setup that is integrated with high endurance stepper motors. Its other features also include handling two-pin pad devices for operations, accuracy to work for longer durations with its improved GUI that enables integration with advanced test automation tools.

iPOT can help retailers gain a multitude of benefits:

• 85% effort savings

• 60% faster execution from the earlier version

• 90% of regression cases can be automated

• 25 Different cards can be used

• 40% cost savings in the first year for EMV test cases

“The Robotic Arm from Aspire is the culmination of many years of combined retail domain knowledge and experience from our testing experts. The propensity to perform speedy testing is the need of the hour and the recent update of iPOT effortlessly takes care of that with little to no human intervention,” says Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Service at Aspire Systems.

To watch a demo of iPOT, visit https://testing.aspiresys.com/ipot-robotic-arm-pos-testing