194th Engineer Brigade Returns from Deployment

Soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade are greeted by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, Deputy Adjutant General, in Nashville, Sept. 17, following a year-long deployment to the middle-east. The Guardsmen have been quarantining and undergoing a demobilization process for two weeks in Texas before being reunited with loved ones in Tennessee. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro)