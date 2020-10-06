Dr. Michael Dadson: “Socially Connected but Physically Distant” Vs. “Social Distancing”
Langley, BC Clinical Counsellor Recommends Maintaining Social Connections While Staying Safe
It seems unfortunate to me that the phrase ‘social distancing’ has come into use as a catchphrase. I think it would be much healthier to use the term, ‘socially connected, but physically distant.’”LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback, in Langley, British Columbia. Dr. Dadson primarily counsels clients with anxiety, depression, and post -traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.
COVID-19-related mental health crisis could be mitigated by developing, nurturing social relationships
Social isolation is a known threat to physical, cognitive, and mental health, according to psychologists, yet the term “social distancing” prevails where hygienic standards, such as mask-wearing, hand-sanitizing, and physical distancing protocols are being observed. The term “social distancing”, historically a euphemism for social prejudice, can be seen as a misnomer when referring to hygiene protocols for reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Dadson states:
“It seems unfortunate to me that the phrase ‘social distancing’ has come into use as a catchphrase. I think it would be much healthier to use the term, ‘socially connected, but physically distant.’”
Since early 2020, epidemiologists and politicians alike have adopted the term “social distancing” when developing directives and regulations designed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. A worldwide mental health crisis has ensued, as restrictions and isolation have left families and couples together, yet alone, in mentally unhealthy domestic situations.
Mentally healthy approaches to pandemic restrictions and ensuing lifestyle adaptations
British Columbia has consistently been successful in containing the coronavirus outbreak and legal restrictions have been less austere in the province, relative to other parts of the world, yet uncertainty regarding an imminent “second wave” of the virus prevails.
According to Dadson:
“Empathy is what helps us bridge the gaps of our differences but moral indignation just fuels conflict and keeps us apart.”
Dr. Dadson regularly sees clients in his Langley practice whose mental health has been negatively affected by societal, economic, and domestic changes resulting from the pandemic. He does not discourage the use of social media or any form of socializing during this time but cautions against moral indignation at a time when emotionally charged debates dominate most news and social media.
Says Dadson:
“It is very important to feel connected and join in with our communities; in feeling together the effects of this pandemic, we clearly see that it is affecting all of us and we get through it together.”
Dr. Michael Dadson’s certifications include:
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
• Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
