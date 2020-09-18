Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,117 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ivey Provides Post Hurricane Sally Update

Gov. Ivey on Thursday, September 17, 2020 provided an update on the ongoing impact from Hurricane Sally in the state of Alabama. The governor was joined by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard Sheryl Gordon and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor.

You just read:

Gov. Ivey Provides Post Hurricane Sally Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.