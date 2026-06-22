Governor Ivey Announces Alabama STEM Council Executive Committee Appointments

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, in conjunction with Alabama Department of Workforce (ADOW) Secretary Greg Reed, has announced new appointments to the Alabama STEM Council. The appointees represent key sectors across Alabama, including medicine, aerospace, automotive manufacturing, finance, agriculture, nonprofit STEM engagement, education, technology and advanced manufacturing.

The Alabama STEM Council will work to strengthen STEM education, support regional collaboration and connect students with career opportunities in high-demand industries.

“Alabama’s students deserve every opportunity to build the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Governor Ivey. “These appointees bring valuable experience from across our state’s leading industries and educational communities. Their service will help ensure the Alabama STEM Council continues preparing students for bright futures and supporting the workforce needs of our growing economy.”

The newly appointed regional representatives are:

Region 1: Dr. Charles Elliott, medical industry

Region 2: Farley Thompson Fink, aerospace industry, ACI, a Wencor/HEICO company

Region 3: Matthias Goetz, automobile industry, IAC Group

Region 4: Kristen Julbert, financial industry, Regions

Region 5: Daniel Mullenix, agriculture and advanced services, GreenPoint Ag

Region 6: Kate Killebrew, nonprofit STEM and business sector

Region 7: Jeremy Doggette, manufacturing industry, ArcelorMittal Calvert

Additional appointments include:

Rep. Terri Collins, Chair

Josh Williams, career technical education and higher education

Ethan Mattocks, aerospace industry, Airbus

Charisse Stokes, technology and entrepreneurship, Tidal IT Solutions, LLC

“Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective that will help advance STEM opportunities across Alabama,” said Secretary Reed. “By bringing together voices from education, business and industry, the Council will play an important role in helping students understand where STEM can take them and how those skills connect to meaningful careers right here in Alabama.”

The Alabama STEM Council operates within the Alabama Department of Workforce and serves as a statewide leader in advancing STEM education, career awareness and industry alignment. Through partnerships with educators, employers and community organizations, the Council works to expand access to STEM learning and support the development of Alabama’s future workforce.

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