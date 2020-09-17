Pavement Patching Scheduled Next Week on Route 30 Between I-83 and Codorus Creek in York County

​Alternating single lane closures in both directions of Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew in York County will perform pavement patching next week on Route 30 between the Interstate 83 overpass in Manchester Township, and the bridge spanning Codorus Creek in Springettsbury Township.

Weather permitting, there will be short-term single lane closures in both eastbound and westbound directions of Route 30 during daylight hours on Monday, September 21, and Tuesday September 22. Work will not begin until after 9 AM.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018