That’s a wrap! The SR 506 Lacamas Creek Bridge reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 22

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057 Colin Newell, project engineer, 360-740-8600

VADER – Since mid-June 2019, a portion of State Route 506 near Vader has been closed while construction work to replace the aging and failing SR 506 – Lacamas Creek Bridge has been underway in Lewis County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Farline Bridge, Inc., will wrap up construction work and open the new bridge up to traffic.

“We appreciate the public’s patience in detouring around the closure while our crews worked to build the new bridge,” said WSDOT project engineer, Colin Newell. “While the original plan was to have the bridge fully opened by the end of 2019, due to several unforeseen circumstances, the reopening was delayed and we thank travelers and community members for bearing with us.”

Built in 1951, the Lacamas Creek Bridge is an important connection along SR 506, between Vader and I-5. Due to advanced age and wear and tear, the bridge needed to be replaced. The newly constructed bridge has a wider structure that includes pedestrian and bicycle access, improving safety for all travelers.

Crews have some additional weather-dependent work to finish before the project is complete. The roadway and bridge will open to travelers on Tuesday, Sept. 22, unless it is postponed due to rain or smoke.