Marymount California University Climbs in Social Mobility Ranking by U.S. News & World Report
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Marymount California University has ranked among the top liberal arts colleges for its impact on the upward social mobility of its students, according to the 2021 Best Colleges Rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
The ranking places MCU at No. 34 for social mobility—a jump of eight spots over its 2020 ranking—among liberal arts universities nationwide. Marymount is one of only eight California schools to make the list.
The social mobility ranking, introduced in 2019, measures the size of the student population receiving Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid, and how well universities performed in graduating those individuals. Most students who receive Pell Grants come from households with family incomes under $50,000 annually.
MCU awards Pell Grants to 40 percent of its undergraduates.
“We take pride in an accolade that recognizes our efforts to serve low-income students, including first-generation college students and those from historically underserved populations,” said MCU President Brian Marcotte. “Our goal is not only to make enrolling in college more accessible, but also ensure students are offered the resources and opportunities that help them flourish and stay in school until they’ve earned a degree. This acknowledgment reflects their hard work to accomplish that.”
In addition to federal grants, MCU offers numerous scholarship opportunities for students. About 90 percent of MCU students receive some form of financial aid. And the average package awarded is nearly $22,000.
In recent years, Marymount has committed to enhancing student engagement and increasing the career readiness of its students. The university provides learning support resources, such as one-on-one advising, peer tutoring and supervised study hall, to assist students of all levels—developmental through honors, including those with disabilities. MCU also offers a first-generation student support group led by the Student Wellness Center and an alumni mentoring program to help students better prepare for that next step after college.
“Guiding students to a path and keeping them on it is a priority at Marymount,” said Marcotte.
Marymount California University is a private liberal arts university in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, rooted in the Catholic faith. The school welcomes students of all faiths, backgrounds and diversity of experience to build skills for lifelong learning in a supportive community that promotes academic and career success. Students thrive in small, interactive classes guided by engaged faculty who challenge them to explore, create and imagine—as a foundation for their own personal and professional development. Ranked among the top liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Marymount offers undergraduate and graduate programs that lead to associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers. For more information, visit www.MarymountCalifornia.edu.
Contact:
Mike Mena
Ileana International
(310) 913-0625
mike@ileanainternational.com
Cindy Monticue
Marymount California University
(310) 303-7223
cmonticue@marymountcalifornia.edu
Mike Mena
