New Haven Barracks / VCOR

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 at approximately 1429 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookside Drive

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Collin Bell

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 17, 2020 at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed Collin Bell operating a motor vehicle on a public highway. Troopers had prior knowledge that Bell was under civil suspension in the State of Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed Bell violated his court ordered conditions which stated he was not allowed to operate a motor vehicle. Bell was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court on November 16, 2020 to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.