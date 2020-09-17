New Haven Barracks / VCOR
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502409
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 17, 2020 at approximately 1429 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookside Drive
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Collin Bell
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 17, 2020 at approximately 1429 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed Collin Bell operating a motor vehicle on a public highway. Troopers had prior knowledge that Bell was under civil suspension in the State of Vermont. Subsequent investigation revealed Bell violated his court ordered conditions which stated he was not allowed to operate a motor vehicle. Bell was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court on November 16, 2020 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.