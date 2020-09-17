Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Webinar! Ethics: Judicial Campaigns

9/17/2020

Campaigning for elected office is difficult. Campaigning for judicial office is even more so as it is compounded with the rules on judicial ethics.  Join Wayne Thorley, Nevada’s Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, as he leads you safely through the quagmire of requirements for judicial campaigns. This training is designed for all Nevada general jurisdiction judges. (more…)  

