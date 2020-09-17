New Webinar! Ethics: Judicial Campaigns

Campaigning for
elected office is difficult. Campaigning for judicial office is even more so as
it is compounded with the rules on judicial ethics. Join Wayne Thorley, Nevada’s Deputy Secretary
of State for Elections, as he leads you safely through the quagmire of
requirements for judicial campaigns. This training is designed for all Nevada general
jurisdiction judges. (more…)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.