Community Block Development Grant – Coronavirus Funds Public Hearing to be Held via Online Virtual Meeting

Monday, September 28 | 1:00 p.m.

For additional online virtual public hearing access information and a copy of the Oklahoma’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) Action Plan (available September 28, 2020), for more information please visit: okcommerce.gov/reporting-compliance/cdbg-covid-19/ .

Written and oral comments regarding the State CDBG-CV Plan will be accepted until Friday October 2, 2020. Questions regarding the CDBG-CV Public Hearing can be addressed by email or telephone to Kellon.dixon@okcommerce.gov or 405-215-5626.

About CDBG-CV

On January 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case in the United States of a coronavirus known by several names, including novel coronavirus, and SARS-CoV-2, and which causes the disease commonly referred to as COVID-19. On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (Public Law 116-136) (CARES Act). The CARES Act makes available $5 billion in Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. In the CARES Act and this notice, the term “coronavirus” means SARS-CoV-2 or another coronavirus with pandemic potential.

CDBG-CV grants are a flexible source of assistance for addressing the health and economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. These funds are intended to pay costs not covered by other forms of assistance and specifically benefit persons of low and moderate income for cost incurred on or after January 21, 2020. The Federal Register further details the rules, waivers and alternative requirements for CDBG-CV (Vol. 85, No.162, 51459).

Under the first-round allocation there is $8,680,036 available in CDBG-CV funds. The primary National Objective of the CDBG-CV Program is to meet the Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) national objective. The use of the “benefit to low and moderate income persons” CDBG-CV National Objective is considered a funding PRIORITY under the State’s CDBG-CV Program and is treated as such under the State’s individual CDBG-CV set-asides document for the achievement of the low and moderate income National Objective as delineated in 24 CFR §570.483 (Criteria for National Objectives). At least 70 percent of CDBG-CV funds must assist in activities that are LMI. The remaining 30 percent may be used for activities that meet the Urgent Need national objective. The purpose of CDBG-CV funding is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.