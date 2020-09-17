I-76 Lane Restrictions, Full Closures Next Week for Viaduct Repairs, Median Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Daytime and overnight lane restrictions and full closures will be in place next week on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 — including the continuation of an around-the-clock single lane westbound — for construction on two viaducts in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are reminded that westbound Interstate 76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock until the end of the year between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Center City Philadelphia for reconstruction of the median barrier.

In addition, the westbound off-ramp to South Street remains closed through the end of the year, and the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 remains closed through late October during median barrier construction in that area.

Additional I-76 lane restrictions and ramp closures also scheduled next week include:

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 7:00 PM, then fully closed intermittently* from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for median barrier reconstruction and overhead viaduct construction. During the closure, eastbound traffic will exit at 30th Street, go around 30th Street Station, turn left on Chestnut Street, then right on Schuylkill Avenue to the Walnut Street ramp back to eastbound I-76. The South Street eastbound off-ramp also will be closed;

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed intermittently* between the 30th Street and Interstate 676 interchanges for overhead viaduct construction. During the closure, westbound I-76, already reduced to a single lane beginning at University Avenue, will be detoured to the 30th Street off-ramp and follow Schuylkill Avenue back to the Market Street ramp to westbound I-76; and

From 7:00 PM Saturday, September 26, to 5:00 AM Sunday, September 27, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for median barrier reconstruction. The South Street eastbound off-ramp also will be closed.

*The scheduled full closures of eastbound and westbound I-76 at 30th Street will not occur at the same time. When one side is closed, the other side will remain in a single-lane pattern through the work area.

During the closure of the westbound off-ramp to South Street, motorists will be detoured to the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.

During the closures of the eastbound off-ramp to South Street, eastbound I-76 motorists will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

