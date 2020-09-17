Route 551 Wallace Run Road Gas Line Work Starts Friday in Chippewa Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on Route 551 (Wallace Run Road) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County will begin Friday, September 18 weather permitting.

A full-closure of Wallace Run Road between the 37th Street Extension and McKinley Road will occur around-the-clock from 7 a.m. Friday, September 18 continuously through 7 p.m. Friday, September 25 as crews from Minnesota Limited conduct gas line work. Traffic will be detoured via the 37th Street Extension and McKinley Road.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Travis Gehr at 330-440-4959 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #